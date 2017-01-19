The Ridgefield Press

Journalist Mike McIntire shares exposé details

By The Ridgefield Press on January 19, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Mike McIntire.

Mike McIntire, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and investigative reporter for The New York Times, talks about his exposés on gun violence, presidential politics and abuses in college sports at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. To register or for more information visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

McIntire, a Ridgefield resident, has produced stories on presidential politics, terrorism and Wall Street bailouts. His investigation of corruption in college sports was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2015.

As an investigative editor at The Hartford Courant, he was part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize for breaking news reporting and was also a Pulitzer finalist for investigative reporting on medical malpractice.

