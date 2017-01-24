The Ridgefield Press

ROARings: Mercury — one terrific tuxedo

By Mary Ellen Egan on January 24, 2017 in Columns, Community · 0 Comments

Mercury —Michele Williams photo

Of the many things I’ve learned as a ROAR volunteer, two stand out the most — we give unconditional love to the animals in our care and are over the moon when one is adopted. Mars, the cat, profiled in a previous column, has been adopted! We hope that Mercury will be adopted quickly, too.

Mercury is extremely handsome, with a unique roundish-shaped face. We all comment on his extraordinary soft fur, besides being one of the sweetest cats on the planet.

He is a gentle and friendly cat, who has spent his entire life in a loving home. He misses the closeness of a family and is hoping for a very special new home that will be on the quiet side and be able to give him the time and attention to adjust. Mercury is very affectionate and would make a marvelous companion.

He is a young nine, up to date on all vaccinations and has been neutered.

The ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is at 45 South Street.  Visit roar-ridgefield.org to learn about our adoptable dogs and cats, open hours, and our “Senior for a Senior” program.

