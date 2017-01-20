Probate judge plans free talk Jan. 25

Daniel O’Grady, regional Judge of Probate, will give at talk at the Hurgin Municipal Center, 1 School Street in Bethel, on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

He will talk about the probate process and take questions from those attending.

The office of Judge of Probate deals with wills and administration of estates, overseeing testamentary and living trusts, appointing guardians for persons of intellectual disability, appointing conservators of the person and the estate of incapable individuals, and other matters that pertain to the well being of individuals.

It is the first in a series of free informational sessions in the four-town region of Bethel, Newtown, Redding and Ridgefield. Light refreshments will be served.