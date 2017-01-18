Alternating one-way traffic to continue Thursday and Friday on Route 35

Lane-shifting started at the Route 35 bridge project this week will create continued periods of alternating one-way traffic Thursday, Jan. 19, and Friday, Jan. 20.

The first major shift took place between Monday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation (DOT).

Describing the overall plans, Wodjenski said last week northbound traffic was being transferred to the temporary bridge lane that has been built beside the Fox Hill pond — a shift accomplished Monday.

Southbound traffic was to remain in its traditional lane while some repairs are done in the northbound lane, but traffic was then to be shifted into what is now the northbound lane.

“Baier has performed repairs to the edge of the northbound lane and is scheduling the shifting of southbound traffic into the stage construction configuration on Friday January 20,” Wodjenski said in email Wednesday. “Southbound traffic will be shifted to the northbound lane.

All activities are weather permitting, he said.