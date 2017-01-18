Horace Emanuel Seixas, cricketer

Horace Emanuel Seixas passed away peacefully on January 13, 2017.

Horace was born in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 20, 1941. At the tender age of thirteen, he exhibited a one-of-a-kind ambition, showing his brilliance in the art of mathematics, salesmanship and negotiation. Horace emigrated to London with his parents in 1959 where he began his career as a bookkeeper with the Louis-Dreyfus Corporation.

In 1969, he left London with his wife and child, and continued his career with the Louis-Dreyfus Corporation as a foreign exchange trader, and then as a trader in agricultural commodities. He was promoted to manager of the company’s feed grain operations. Twelve years later he moved on to Philipp Brothers Corporation (a subsidiary of Salomon Brothers) in New York City as their senior grain trader. Shortly thereafter he was promoted to the role of international group vice president. When the trading arm of Philipp Brothers closed, Horace took a position at the Chicago Board of Trade as a certified commodities broker.

In later years he moved to Fargo where he was captivated by the wide open spaces and large farmlands, and was presented the opportunity to farm thousands of acres of sunflowers. He led seminars on sunflower seed farming. He later started his own company trading and brokering agricultural commodities.

Over the past seven years, Horace brought his vast knowledge of the agricultural industry to F & M Transport, Inc., a West Fargo, corporation. His integrity, loyalty, leadership skills, and his business and negotiating skills, led him to become a strong and vibrant force in the success of the company.

Horace was an avid sports fan, particularly football. He coached his two sons in Little League baseball in Ridgefield, Connecticut. While living in London, he was an amateur and highly competitive cricketer, whose club team competed with other teams within England and Wales.

Horace is survived by his children; Richard, Robert and Joanne; his grandchildren, Sarah, Devon, Zoe and Maribel; his brother John, and his childhood friend, lifelong and everlasting love, Barbara Seixas.

Visitation: 2-5 PM with a celebration of life service at 2:30 PM Friday January 20, 2017 at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center.

Entombment: 10:00 AM Saturday January 21, 2017 at Riverside Mausoleum.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center.