Lucy’s and Whip plan art fund-raiser

Lucy’s on Main Street and Whip Blow Dry Bar + Salon have announced a fashion show fund-raiser at The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum on Thursday, April 6, from 7 to 10.

Local women will model spring fashions. Lucy’s will provide the fashions and the models’ hair will be styled at Whip Salon with makeup by Brandy Gomez-Duplessis. Funds raised will support the Aldrich.

Tickets, at $75, include light bites and cheese from 109 Cheese and Wine, and open bar.

To purchase tickets, visit whipsalon.com or call 203-442-6444 for more information.