Michael Sonderman of the Ridgefield Supply Company has been named to the Class of 2017 ProSales Four Under 40.

The designation highlights employees under the age of 40 in the lumber/building material field who demonstrate potential to lead the industry in years to come. Sonderman was one of four chosen and will receive a free trip to an industry conference in San Antonio, Texas.

As operations manager at Ridgefield Supply, Sonderman is responsible for all yard inventory, customer service and logistics. He manages the technology side of the company and is the go-to technology staffer. He also handles the delivery, shipping, yard and inventory management teams.

“All of us at Ridgefield Supply are thrilled that Michael has been honored for his tireless effort and contributions to this company,” said CEO and company owner Margaret Price.