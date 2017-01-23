O’Brien Photography receives wedding award

Deborah K. O’Brien Photography has been selected for the sixth time as a 2017 winner in The Knot Best of Weddings, an award given by families and wedding guests on The Knot, a wedding marketplace. Deborah O’Brien Photography was also inducted into the Knot Hall of Fame in 2015.

“I am so thrilled to be awarded Best of the Knot again this year. I am so fortunate to have been an important part of documenting the weddings for so many wonderful couples on the most important day of their lives,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien can be reached at 203-431-0906 or at deborahobrien.com