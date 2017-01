Merrill Lynch has announced that Barbara McMahon has been promoted to vice president. She is based in the Ridgefield office.

McMahon, a Ridgefield resident, joined Merrill Lynch in 2008. She received a bachelor’s degree from Iona College. She works out of the Ridgefield office at 63 Copps Hill Road, and can be reached at 203-894-7824 or by visiting fa.ml.com/barbaramcmahon