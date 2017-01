Khristee Rich, whose Ridgefield business the Dancing Curtain offers coaching for entrepreneurs, small business owners and artists, has announced new coaching services with her Courageous Creative Professionals Package, six sessions to “bring more joy, creativity and confidence” and a three-month coaching package to boost confidence and visibility with a focus on creating online videos.

Coaching is available via Skype or phone. More information is available at thedancingcurtain.com