Trinity CrossFit opens in former Route 7 gas station space

Frank and Nicole Rios’ dream of having their own gym became a reality in December with the opening of Trinity Crossfit at 626 Danbury Road. Both have long histories in health and exercise science.

In 2012, Frank pursued CrossFit coaching and became a first level coach. He then deployed and became the head coach of the Crossfit affiliate on base. During this time, Nicole was in school to become a licensed massage therapist. She fell in love with kinesiology (study of the movement of the body) and sports massage. Soon, she was working with athletes at University of Louisville and completing Kinesiotape certifications. As a CrossFit athlete, she knew coaching was her next step. Fast forward another year, and a few more certifications, and Trinity CrossFit was born.

They found a rundown Sunoco gas station and renovated — revamping old bathrooms that were only accessible from the exterior and painting the garage doors to turn the place into a CrossFit “box.”

They recently participated in a Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce Welcome Wednesday.