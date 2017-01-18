Canvases for Cancer helps paint brighter future for adult blood cancer patients

Have you dreamed of having your art exhibited in a public space for all to enjoy? Or of selling your own painting to an art collector? Now is your chance to get out your easel and create that masterpiece while supporting a good cause.

The Silver Platter Foundation, a non-profit organization created by Ridgefield resident Rachel Langberg, is sponsoring the second annual Canvases for Cancer — an art show fundraiser where everyone, regardless of age and ability, is welcome to donate their own, personally painted canvas to be displayed at the Ridgefield Recreation Center throughout the month of February.

Residents are encouraged to participate by painting a canvas and donating it to the art show.

Completed paintings may be dropped off at the front desk at the rec center from today —Wednesday, Jan. 18 — through Wednesday, Feb. 1. All donations are tax-deductible and will benefit families affected by adult blood cancers with children living at home.

An opening night artists reception is planned for Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the rec center located at 195 Danbury Road. The public is invited to attend.

Paintings will be on display at the Rec Center and available for purchase throughout February.

Donations in any amount are accepted. To purchase a painting, simply remove the painting from the wall, fill out the attached slip with your name and email and visit www.SilverPlatterFoundation.org to make a safe, online donation.

“Everyone has their own inner artist waiting to be released and all paintings will be displayed proudly regardless of artistic ability,” Langberg said. “We are blown away by the number of paintings friends and family members have created for this art show. We hope to sell all of them!”

Langberg created The Silver Platter Foundation after watching her sister, Hillary Silver, live with Multiple Myeloma for nine years while caring for her two young children.

Silver lost her courageous battle in July 2015.

The Silver Platter Foundation is dedicated to providing goods and services to families affected by adult blood cancers with children living at home. The foundation is available to help with food, transportation, housekeeping, school supplies, clothing, or any other everyday need during a difficult time. To learn more, apply for assistance, or to make a donation, please visit SilverPlatterFoundation.org or email Rachel Langberg at [email protected]