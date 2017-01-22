The Ridgefield Press

Happening: 50 shades of menopause at the library Monday

By The Ridgefield Press on January 22, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

Author Mickey Harpaz will talk about his book, 50 Shades of Menopause: Cry, Laugh, Forget… You Are Not Alone!, at the Ridgefield Library on Monday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m.

Harpaz will use humor in his talk about alleviating the negative side effects of menopause, including how to handle fatigue, weight gain, memory loss, insomnia, stress, depression and hot flashes. Harpaz is a nutritionist and exercise physiologist with degrees in physiology and nutrition.

This program is part of the: Body, Mind and Spirit: Holistic Health and Wellness series through support from the Noreen L. Papa — Mothers: Live Your Life!

Register or call 203-438-2282 for more information.

