Robert Tranchell will lead a reverse mortgage seminar on Friday, Jan. 20, 1 p.m., at Founders Hall. Tranchell will talk about recent changes in the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage. He will explore strategies to increase income, prolong portfolios, control mortgage payments, and allow for liquidity when moving.

Tranchell is a senior vice-president with The Federal Savings Bank.

This seminar is free. For more information call 203-431-7000.