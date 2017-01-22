The Ridgefield Press

Tuesday talk topic: How to raise an adult

January 22, 2017

Julia Lythcott-Haims plans a talk, How to Raise an Adult: Break Free of the Overparenting Trap and Prepare Your Kids for Success, at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m.  For more information and to purchase tickets ($15 per person) visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Speaker Lythcott-Haims is former Dean at Stanford University and the author of How to Raise an Adult. Copies of her book will be available for sale and signing at the event through Books on the Common.

The talk is an offering from Parenting the Selfie Generation, a collaboration of Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield Council of PTAs, Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Youth Commission, Books on Common, Project Resilience, Town Vibe, Fairfield County Bank and Silver Hill Hospital and the Taylor-Zemo Foundation.

