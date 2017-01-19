Ridgefield happenings: Didgeridoo, reverse mortgage seminar and ’50 Shades of Menopause’

21st Century education

Dr. Robert Miller, the director of technology and operations for Ridgefield Public Schools, will give a seminar on 21st Century education at Founders Hall on Monday, March 30, at 1 p.m. Miller will discuss current methods of teaching and teacher training, and he will demonstrate the latest classroom technology. This seminar is free. For more information, go to founders-hall.org

Bridge and mahjong

Bridge and mahjong day and evening classes start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Mahjong for Beginners starts Thursday, Feb. 2, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 6, 7 to 9 p.m.; meets six weeks and costs $128. Instructor is Sybl Falik.

Beginner Bridge evening meets eight Wednesdays, Feb. 1 through March 22, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., covering the basics for the beginner and those with limited (or long ago) bridge experience.

Bridge Basics Plus meets eight Tuesdays, Jan. 31 through March 21, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., for those who have had beginners bridge.

Instructor is Mary Watson-Stribula. Cost is $169. Ridgefield Senior discount. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.

Didgeridoo

Didgeridoo! is available this winter in Ridgefield Continuing Education. The didgeridoo is an ancient wind instrument from Australia. The class meets on Mondays, Feb. 6 and 13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School.

Instructor Brigitte Pohl is a diplomate of the Institute for Music and Health in N.Y. Cost is $39. Advance registration required. A didgeridoo may be purchased from the instructor for $10. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.

Drone safety clinic at rec center Jan. 28

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation and the Office of Emergency Management will host a drone clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the rec center Saturday, Jan. 28.

Dick Aarons, the town’s deputy emergency manager, expects anywhere from 50 to 140 in attendance.

He told The Press that residents will learn how to operate drones safely and legally based on standards created by the Academy for Model Aeronautics.

Registration is free. More information is available from Sean McEvoy at 203-826-8295 or [email protected]

Wooster School plans bartender event Jan. 26

Wooster School will partner with Gallo Ristorante for a guest bartender night on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. Ridgefield residents and Wooster School parents, Bill Rexford and Christa Carone will be guest bartenders. Bill, a Wooster School teacher, Dean as well as coach, is happy to be a part of the event, “this is a great opportunity to celebrate our community, have fun together and make some money for our school while doing it.”

All bar tips as well as 10% of the wine, beer and spirits tab will go to the school. Those having dinner who mention Wooster will have 10% of their check donated. Call 203-431-7726 to make a reservation.

CPR for babysitters

An infant and child CPR/AED class is being offered at RVNA on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 1-4 p.m. The course is designed for those age 11-18 who babysit. Students will receive American Red Cross certification which is valid for two years. The fee is $55, and the manual is included. Class size is limited to 10 students. Call 203-438-5555 to reserve a spot.

Journalist McIntire shares exposé details

Mike McIntire, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and investigative reporter for The New York Times, talks about his exposés on gun violence, presidential politics and abuses in college sports at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. To register or for more information visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

McIntire, a Ridgefield resident, has produced stories on presidential politics, terrorism and Wall Street bailouts. His investigation of corruption in college sports was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2015.

As an investigative editor at The Hartford Courant he was part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize for breaking news reporting and was also a Pulitzer finalist for investigative reporting on medical malpractice.

Fifty shades of menopause

Author Mickey Harpaz will talk about his book, 50 Shades of Menopause: Cry, Laugh, Forget… You Are Not Alone!, at the Ridgefield Library on Monday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m.

Harpaz will use humor in his talk about alleviating the negative side effects of menopause, including how to handle fatigue, weight gain, memory loss, insomnia, stress, depression and hot flashes. Harpaz is a nutritionist and exercise physiologist with degrees in physiology and nutrition.

This program is part of the: Body, Mind and Spirit: Holistic Health and Wellness series through support from the Noreen L. Papa — Mothers: Live Your Life!

Register or call 203-438-2282 for more information.

Talk topic: How to raise an adult

Julia Lythcott-Haims plans a talk, How to Raise an Adult: Break Free of the Overparenting Trap and Prepare Your Kids for Success, at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets ($15 per person) visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Speaker Lythcott-Haims is former Dean at Stanford University and the author of How to Raise an Adult. Copies of her book will be available for sale and signing at the event through Books on the Common.

The talk is an offering from Parenting the Selfie Generation, a collaboration of Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield Council of PTAs, Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Youth Commission, Books on Common, Project Resilience, Town Vibe, Fairfield County Bank and Silver Hill Hospital and the Taylor-Zemo Foundation.

Photoshop class

Photoshop Elements Intro is a Ridgefield Continuing Education class that reviews Photoshop’s tools, selections, layers and masks, and saving images. Participants use their own laptop or one provided.

Instructor Michael Serao holds a MFA degree and has been a working painter and photographer for more than 35 years. This six-hour class meets on Wednesdays, Jan. 25; Feb. 1 and 8 or Monday/Tuesday, Jan. 30, 31, and Feb. 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. ($122). Classes meet at the Venus Building (old high school). Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Reverse mortgage seminar Jan. 20

Robert Tranchell will lead a reverse mortgage seminar on Friday, Jan. 20, 1 p.m., at Founders Hall. Tranchell will talk about recent changes in the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage. He will explore strategies to increase income, prolong portfolios, control mortgage payments, and allow for liquidity when moving.

Tranchell is a senior vice-president with The Federal Savings Bank.

This seminar is free. For more information call 203-431-7000.

Sing-along at Shir Shalom

A community sing-along of patriotic, theater, folk and popular songs is planned for Sunday, Jan. 22, from 3-4, in the downstairs program room at the Ridgefield Library.

The free sing-along is hosted by Edwin Taylor, music minister of the First Congregational Church, Faith Ferry Taylor, soloist, and Deborah Katchko-Gray, cantor of Congregation Shir Shalom.

Books will be provided for the singalong. Organizers invite participants to bring small instruments to add to the sound.

A list of notifications of sing-alongs is available at [email protected]

Tai chi, Qi gong

Tai Chi, Qi Gong, and other movement classes start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Tai Chi with Gwen Roman meets on Wednesdays, Feb. 1 through March 29 (8 sessions; no class March 8; $96; East Ridge Middle School). Beginning Tai Chi meets from 6:40 to7:40 p.m. Tai Chi Intermediate meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Qi Gong exercises with Debbie Dong enhance the flow of Qi through the body (Fridays, Mar. 10, 17, 24 and 31; 9 to 9:45 a.m.; 4 sessions; $51; Veterans Park School).

Morning Yoga Kickstart starts Jan. 30 (9:30 to 10:30 a.m.) and Feb. 1 (8:15 to 9:30 a.m.). Evening yoga starts Feb. 8 and 13 (7:15 to 8:30 p.m.). Yoga-lates starts Jan. 26 (6 to 7:15 p.m.). Qi Three starts Jan. 31 (4:45 to 5:45 p.m.). Pilates/Abs of Steel starts Feb. 6 (4:30 to 5:30 p.m.) and Pilates Feb. 8 (6 to 7 p.m.). Calorie Burner starts Jan. 26 (6 to 7 p.m.) and Body Precision starts Feb 7 (6 to 7 p.m.). Zumba starts Feb. 6 and 8 (6 to 7 p.m.). Details at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.

Rotary hosts Taste of Ridgefield

The Rotary of Ridgefield will be hosting its 18th annual Taste of Ridgefield on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Ridgefield Community Center.

Among restaurants and caterers will be Bailey’s Backyard, Bareburger, Lombardi’s Pizza and eRistorante and Tigers Den Sports Bar and Grill. A new participant will be the recently

opened Village Tavern. Serving wine and liquors will be Ridgefield Liquor Shop and Ancona’s Wine and Liquors. Desserts will be served by Whistle Stop.

There will be two sessions, 12:30-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Tickets are $50 at the door but $45 tickets are available now at Squash’s and Deborah Ann’s, or at ridgefieldrotary.org

TaxAide will begin at library on Feb. 9

AARP’s TaxAide program begins at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, Feb. 9. IRS-trained volunteers will be available Thursdays through April 13 to prepare and electronically file federal and state income tax returns. There are no fees for the service, which is intended for low to moderate income taxpayers without complex returns.

Participants provide a copy of last year’s tax return and a checkbook for a direct deposit of refund.

Contact Jon Elkow at 203-438-4288 or [email protected] for more information or to schedule an appointment.