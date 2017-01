Ridgefield is about to get a taste of its own local beer.

The Planning and Zoning commission approved plans to operate a microbrewery — with a tasting room to fit 40 people — at 137 Ethan Allen Highway.

A 20-barrel cap on weekly beer production had been set at a previous meeting, but was lifted on approval Tuesday Jan. 17.

Applicant Robert Kaye now has to obtain permits from federal and state organizations before beginning any site work.