Police log: Two drunk drivers, youth party busted

The Ridgefield Police Department recorded the following reports between Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Monday, Jan. 16:

Drunk driver on Rockwell

A Rockwell Road man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol at 10:02 p.m. on Rockwell Road Saturday, Jan. 14.

Police said Jonathan Morice, 44, was pulled over near his home on Rockwell Road after his vehicle met the description of a report from the Danbury Police Department.

According to a report, Morice failed a field sobriety test and was arrested at the scene.

A Danbury police lieutenant told The Press his department was looking for a suspect who avoided a multi-car accident earlier in the day. Police said a photo was taken at the scene of the accident in Danbury and sent to Ridgefield headquarters.

Morice was processed at the Ridgefield Police Department for the DUI. He was released to Danbury police and charged with evading and failure to drive in the proper lane.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, Jan. 31.

DUI

A Mountain Road woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol at 12:21 a.m. on Bennett’s Farm Road Saturday, Jan. 14.

Police said Christin Hicks, 34, was observed driving her vehicle erratically.

Hicks was arrested at the scene and transported to the Ridgefield Police Department, where she was processed and released on $100 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Jan. 26.

Youth party

A Ridgebury Road woman was charged with failure to halt possession of alcohol by a minor at 10:02 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Police said the woman was hosting an underage drinking party at her home on Ridgebury Road.

According to a report, police investigated the party after receiving an anonymous tip.

The homeowner was released at the scene with a written promise to appear in court Thursday, Jan. 26.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

9:03 a.m.: Concerned person, Peaceable Street; 10:58: Larceny, Danbury Road

Wednesday, Jan. 11

3:21 a.m.: Disorderly conduct, Limestone Road; 5:38 p.m.: Accident, Danbury Road; 6:09: Suspicious person, Lafayette Avenue; 10:57: Concerned person, Hillcrest Court

Thursday, Jan. 12

1:13 a.m.: Concerned person, Barrack Hill Road; 4:01 p.m.: Fraud, headquarters; 9:10: Accident, Cedar Lane

Friday, Jan. 13

1:36 a.m.: Concerned person, Quince Court; 2:24: Suspicious person, Ethan Allen Highway; 8:20: Suspicious vehicle, Sarah Bishop Road; 11:01: Animal-related matter, Great Hill Road; 11:41: Harassment, Great Hill Road; 3:25 p.m.: Accident, St. Johns Road; 5:34: Suspicious vehicle, Riverside Drive; 7:23: Vehicle complaint, Danbury Road; 10:07: Youth party, Ridgebury Road

Saturday, Jan. 14

12:26 a.m.: DUI, Bennett’s Farm Road; 9:22: Animal-related matter, Mountain Road; 4:16 p.m.: Accident, Danbury Road; 4:26: Accident, Wilton Road East; 4:26: Accident, North Salem Road; 5:03: Disabled vehicle, North Salem Road; 5:15: Accident, Mamanasco Road; 5:35: Vehicle complaint, Ridgebury Road; 5:37: Disabled vehicle, Danbury Road; 6:05: Accident, Ridgebury Road; 6:08: Accident, Old Stagecoach Road; 6:13: Accident, Shadow Lake Road; 6:43: Disabled vehicle, Ethan Allen Highway; 7:01: Accident, Main Street

Sunday, Jan. 15

11:10 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle, Grandview Drive; 11:29: Accident, Branchville Road; 2:29 p.m.: Disorderly conduct, St. Mary’s; 7:34: Suspicious vehicle, Aspen Ledges Road; 7:57: Marijuana violation, East Ridge Road; 8:29: Marijuana violation, East Ridge Road

Monday, Jan. 16

1:46 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle, Nod West Drive; 4:23: Concerned person, O’Neill Court; 7:35: Vehicle complaint, Ethan Allen Highway; 5:24 p.m.: Disorderly conduct, Mamanasco Road; 6:18: Vehicle complaint, headquarters