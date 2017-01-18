The Ridgefield Press

RVNA, Meals on Wheeels receive $38,000 grant

By The Ridgefield Press on January 18, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

A partnership grant has been given to the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) and Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield (MOW).

The nonprofits received a $38,000 grant from the John H. and Ethel G. Noble Charitable Trust, administered by the Deutsche Bank Trust Company, N.A., to serve elderly members of the Ridgefield community in their homes with health care services and nutritious meals.  

The Trust supports organizations that provide assistance to economically disadvantaged elderly persons, enabling such individuals to remain in their homes, comfortably and independently.

“RVNA and Meals on Wheels are grateful to the John H. and Ethel G. Noble Charitable Trust, administered by the Deutsche Bank Trust Company, N.A., for making an incredible difference in the lives of the elderly in this community,” a RVNA press release said.

For more information on RVNA, please visit www.ridgefieldvna.org.

For more information on Meals on Wheels, please visit www.mealsonwheelsofridgefield.org.

