First Fridays: Aldrich cocktail party series begins again Feb. 3

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its popular social series, First Fridays—A Contemporary Cocktail Party, which takes place on the first Friday of most months and features food, drink, and local musical stylings in the Museum’s galleries.

The inaugural First Fridays of 2017 will take place on Friday, February 3, from 7 to 9 pm at the Museum.

To celebrate this landmark year, Festivities, a Fairfield County catering company, will be the exclusive caterer for the entire event series.

On Friday, February 3, Hudson Valley’s versatile Shovel Ready String Band will take the stage, performing heartfelt original songs alongside up-tempo fiddle tunes, country, bluegrass, and traditional ballads of love and loss, while Litchfield Distillery hosts an on-site spirits tasting. This will also be one of the last opportunities to see The Aldrich’s Site Lines exhibition series, featuring David Brooks, Kim Jones, Peter Liversidge, and Virginia Overton, which closes on February 5.

First Fridays will celebrate Connecticut’s abundant gastronomic culture by hosting a number of culinary artisans who will sponsor tastings of their products, as well as local distilleries who will create signature cocktails produced by acclaimed mixologists, in addition to beer and wine offerings. A variety of musical talent is on the roster as well, including folk, indie rock, and classical guitar.

In 2017, First Fridays will take place on Feb. 3, April 7, June 2, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, and Nov. 3.

Tickets are available at the door. $20; $15 members; Free for 250+ members.

For questions, please contact Jamie Pearl, head of special events and rentals, [email protected]