Peter Chipouras resigned from the Planning and Zoning Commission at the end of Tuesday night’s meeting.

His resignation requires the commission is required to fill the seat within 30 days.

Chipouras served as a Republican, and by the Town Charter, his seat must be filled by a member of the same political party.

“We have notified the Chair of the RTC of the vacancy,” said Chairwoman Rebecca Mucchetti.

She said that Chipouras, who has served on the commission for nine years, is resigning due to health reasons.

The commission will conduct candidate interviews on Feb. 7 at 7:30 at the Town Hall Annex.