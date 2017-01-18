NCL Ridgefield tours Yale University

A group of Ticktockers from the National Charity League Class of 2019 traveled to Yale University for an introductory college tour last October.

“It was interesting to be exposed to a historical school that was located in a fairly large city,” said Ridgefield High School sophomore Avery Buckanavage.

All of those who attended were impressed by the tour and enjoyed the exposure to college visits.

“I really enjoyed seeing Yale because it gave us an idea of what it would be like to attend an Ivy League university and a chance to learn about Yale’s amazing history,” said Ticktocker Carly Lieder.

The National Charity League Inc. is a mother-daughter philanthropic-based organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.

NCL’s Ridgefield chapter will host an informational coffee for prospective members at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Keeler Tavern.

The chapter is holding its annual membership drive until Sunday, Jan. 29, and is seeking qualified candidates of girls entering grades seven through 10 in the fall of 2017.

For more information and details about the application process, contact Christine Carnicelli at [email protected]