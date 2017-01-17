Girls hoop: Ridgefield tops Greenwich, improves to 9-1

To have a chance at beating the Ridgefield High girls basketball team, opponents need to approach the opening quarter as though it were the final minutes of a close game.

Greenwich did not do that.

Continuing its pattern of dominant first quarters, Ridgefield outscored the host Cardinals, 23-12, in the opening period of Tuesday’s game in Greenwich.

The Tigers widened their lead to 18 points (36-18) at halftime and 20 points (50-30) through three quarters and went on to beat Greenwich, 63-51, in a meeting between two of the conference’s top teams.

With its fifth straight win, Ridgefield raised its record to 9-1 at the halfway point of the regular season. Greenwich, which had its eight-game winning streak snapped, dropped to 8-2

“The first three quarters we played were great,” said Ridgefield head coach Tom DiMarzo. “But not so much in the fourth [quarter]. I thought we became lazy on defense.”

Four players reached double figures for the Tigers. Meaghan O’Hara led the way with 14 points, while Caroline Curnal and Grace Goodwin each had 13 points and Elizabeth Middlebrook added 10 points. Julia Middlebrook (six points), Karley Smith (four points) and Isabella Giordano (three points) also scored for Ridgefield.

Curnal, O’Hara and Elizabeth Middlebrook snared 10 rebounds apiece and Goodwin added six boards. Elizabeth Middlebrook had a team-high six assists.

Kim Kockenmeister scored a game-high 19 points for Greenwich. Jayla Faison added 16 points and Emily Anderson finished with nine points.

“It’s always fun to play Greenwich,” said DiMarzo. “We’ve matched up against them so often … I think six times in the last two years. They really fought hard. They’re a well-coached team.”

Press Sports Reporter Jimmy Green contributed reporting to this story.