It’s not quite as exciting as winning a billion-plus dollars, but Otto’s Lotto has fans of its own in Ridgefield. Otto’s Lotto, an annual game run each year for the past 36 years by longtime Ridgefield barbershop Otto II Barbershop at 113 Danbury Road, awarded four free haircuts to customers who put their name into a hat over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

This year’s winners were Mike McManus, Brian Dogles, Joe Rizzo, and Ken Reed.

The trimmings happened on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.