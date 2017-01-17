Meet the Mets…announcer: Gary Cohen to host baseball conversation at library Feb. 12

On the same day that Mets pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Florida, the Ridgefield Library will host an exclusive conversation with legendary baseball broadcaster Gary Cohen. Gary will entertain questions from the audience and offer unique insights on his broadcasting career, great moments in New York Mets history and his take on the 2017 Mets and the upcoming Major League Baseball season.

Over the next weeks, Mets fans will have an opportunity to bid on an exclusive package featuring four field-level tickets to a 2017 Mets games at Citi Field, including four on-field passes to watch batting practice and a rare visit to the Ralph Kiner Broadcast Booth at the stadium.

Bids can be made in person at the Ridgefield Library through February 12. The winning bid will be announced at the end of the Hot Stove program.

Attendance is not required.

In addition, the library will hold raffle drawings for New York Mets memorabilia at the event, including an official MLB baseball signed by SNY’s broadcasting team of Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling (courtesy of SNY), and an official MLB baseball signed by 1986 World Championship hero and Mets Hall of Fame member Mookie Wilson (courtesy of the New York Mets). Raffle ticket packages will begin at $5 and will be available on February 12 at the Library. Winners will be announced at the end of the Hot Stove program.

More info:

Sunday, February 12

1:00-2:30 p.m. (Doors open at noon)

Donation: Adults — $25 Children — $12.50

Attendance limited to the first 200 people

Tickets are available online at www.ridgefieldlibrary.org or at the Ridgefield Library.

All proceeds will benefit the Annual Operating Fund of the Ridgefield Library.

To buy tickets for this library fundraiser, click here.