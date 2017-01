Tim Bunt of Ridgefield, a senior vice president and Chief Risk Officer of CBRE in Norwalk, has been appointed to the board of the First Tee of Connecticut, an organization that teaches values to young people through the game of golf. Bunt, who is a member of Ridgewood Country Club in Danbury, was one of seven new board members named at the organization’s Dec. 6 meeting.

