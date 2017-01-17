Ridgefield property transfers: Jan. 4-10

Five houses and two condominiums worth a total of $4,241,141 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Jan. 4 and Jan. 10. The town received $10,186 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

10 Kiahs Brook Lane: David and Deidre Gutter to Alesandru Mosteanu of Danbury, Jan. 4, $570,000.

4 Fillmore Lane: Peter and Natalie Kiernan of Hartford to Charles Pavarini to Elizabeth Dimichino, Jan. 9, $665,000.

76 Walnut Hill Road: Estate of Rose Marie Antonucci to Dietter Properties LLC. of Signal Hill Road, Jan. 9, $240,000.

134 Barry Avenue: Charles Knoche of Greenfield Avenue to David and Nancy Curtis, Jan. 9, $400,000.

520 Main Street, Unit 16 (Cannonfield): Kenneth and Carolyn Coleburn of Redding to Janie Stewart of South Salem Road, Jan. 10, $710,000.

108 Olcott Way: Andrew Yu to James Sturm and Audrey Terry of Steilacoom, Wash., Jan. 10, $256,941.

258 West Mountain Road: Daniel Armbrust and Rita Jedrziewski to Robert and Melinda Costanza of Atlanta, Ga., Jan. 10, $1,232,500.