The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield property transfers: Jan. 4-10

By The Ridgefield Press on January 17, 2017 in Business, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Five houses and two condominiums worth a total of $4,241,141 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Jan. 4 and Jan. 10. The town received $10,186 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

10 Kiahs Brook Lane: David and Deidre Gutter to Alesandru Mosteanu of Danbury, Jan. 4, $570,000.

4 Fillmore Lane: Peter and Natalie Kiernan of Hartford to Charles Pavarini to Elizabeth Dimichino, Jan. 9, $665,000.

76 Walnut Hill Road: Estate of Rose Marie Antonucci to Dietter Properties LLC. of Signal Hill Road, Jan. 9, $240,000.

134 Barry Avenue: Charles Knoche of Greenfield Avenue to David and Nancy Curtis, Jan. 9, $400,000.

520 Main Street, Unit 16 (Cannonfield): Kenneth and Carolyn Coleburn of Redding to Janie Stewart of South Salem Road, Jan. 10, $710,000.

108 Olcott Way: Andrew Yu to James Sturm and Audrey Terry of Steilacoom, Wash., Jan. 10, $256,941.

258 West Mountain Road: Daniel Armbrust and Rita Jedrziewski to Robert and Melinda Costanza of Atlanta, Ga., Jan. 10, $1,232,500.

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield property transfers: Dec. 1-12
  2. Ridgefield property transfers Sept. 27-30
  3. Ridgefield property transfers: Dec. 21-Dec. 27
  4. Ridgefield property transfers: Dec. 28-Jan. 3

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Boucher begins education talks in Hartford Next Post VFW honors Patriots Pen writers
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress