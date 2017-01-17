Boucher begins education talks in Hartford

State Senate Republican members of the legislature’s Education Committee met for their first meeting of 2017 Monday, Jan. 16.

Some of the committee’s responsibility include reviewing all proposed legislation related to the state Department of Education, local and regional school boards, school employee collective bargaining, and libraries.

Committee Co-Chairman Sen. Toni Boucher represents the communities of the 26th Senatorial District, which includes Bethel, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Weston, Westport, and Wilton.

Committee Vice-Chairman Sen. Heather Somers represents the communities of the 18th Senatorial District, which includes Griswold, Groton, North Stonington, Plainfield, Preston, Sterling, Stonington, and Voluntown.

Senator George S. Logan represents the communities of the 17th Senatorial District, which includes Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Derby, Hamden, Naugatuck, and Woodbridge