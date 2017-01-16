Rampaging Ridgefield boys hockey team blanks Fairfield

Symmetry was the order of the day for the Ridgefield High boys hockey team during Monday afternoon’s matinee against Fairfield Warde/Ludlowe at the Winter Garden.

The Tigers scored one goal in each period to defeat Fairfield, 3-0, and extend their winning streak to seven games.

“We’re enjoying the process right now,” said Ridgefield head coach Shaun Gallagher, whose team improved to 8-1 overall with its fourth victory in less than a week. “We just need to make sure we keep getting better each game. When you are playing well and start taking things for granted, that’s when you start running into trouble.”

In Monday’s contest, the Tigers went ahead for good when defenseman Andrew Tregurtha scored his first career goal in the opening period. Nick Cullinan assisted on Tregurtha’s seeing-eye shot from the point.

Charlie Luft made it 2-0 with the lone goal of the second period on assists from linemates Joe Signorelli and Matt Walker, and Cullinan continued his scoring tear by netting the final goal in the third period. Cullinan has five goals in the past three games.

“We played him a lot as a freshman last season because we knew he had the potential to become a dangerous forward for us,” said Gallagher about Cullinan. “He’s really on a roll right now.”

Gallagher said one key for his team has been the production from its second (Jack Stafford, Will Forrest, Cullinan) and third (Signorelli, Walker, Luft) lines.

“Our one-two-three punch is very hard for teams to keep up with,” said Gallagher in reference to Ridgefield’s top-three lines. “It’s nice when you don’t have to rely too much on one or two lines to provide the scoring.”

The Tigers also received another shutdown effort from their defensemen and senior goalie Sean Keegans, who made 22 saves for his second shutout in four days. With two regulars on defense — Harrison Chuma (injury) and Liam Galloway (previous commitment) — unable to play, Ridgefield got significant contributions from Tom Lombardozzi and Simon van Wees, whom both logged serious minutes.

“We mixed up our pairs and those two guys (Lombardozzi and Simon van Wees) had strong games on defense,” said Gallagher. “They were a big help today.”