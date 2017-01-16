Winifred Cannon, mother of resident

Winifred Caprise Cannon, mother of a Ridgefielder, died Jan. 8 at Masonicare of Newtown.

She was born in New York City on Dec. 9, 1925.

She studied textile design at Pratt Institute in New York City and worked in the garment industry.

She was an avid golfer in her homes in Orient, N.Y., and Boynton Beach, Fla., and was involved in charitable clubs and organizations throughout her life.

She is survived by her son Michael Caprise and his family of New York, daughter Susan Bonistalli and husband Jeff of Ridgefield, and their children Jeffrey and his wife Kristi, Lauren, and Joseph.

She is also survived by her step-children Teddy, Jack, and Kerry Cannon and their families. She was predeceased by former husbands, William Ritch (1952), Michael Caprise Sr. (1979), and Robert Cannon (2015), as well as a step-son Bobby, and a son Billy.

A private mass and burial was held in Orient, N.Y.