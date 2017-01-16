Ridgefield wrestlers sixth at Colter Abely tournament

Led by four top-four individual finishes, the Ridgefield High wrestling team placed sixth (in a field of 15) at the Colter Abely Midseason Classic on Saturday at Xavier High School in Middletown.

The Tigers had 105 points, three fewer than fifth-place Windham.

Jesse Walker accounted for Ridgefield’s best individual finish, as he placed second in the 126-pound weight class. After beating three opponents (two decisions, one pin) to win his group, Walker defeated Windham’s Sebastian Stultz, 8-5, to reach the finals. Walker then lost a 14-3 decision to Trumbull’s Tristan Haviland in the division championship match.

Ridgefield’s Ben Smart won his group at 106 pounds before losing to eventual champion Jarod Kosman of Fitch, 17-2, in the semifinals. Smart rebounded to blank Trumbull’s Jack Ryan, 6-0, in the third-place match.

Also finishing third for the Tigers was Simon Preston at 145 pounds. Preston triumphed in his group to advance to the semifinals, where he fell to Xavier’s Jake Holland, 11-8. Preston then routed Pomperaug’s Mark Manson, 18-2, in the match for third place.

Competing at 160 pounds, freshman Brian Showstead was the fourth and final group winner for Ridgefield. Showstead was pinned by eventual division champion Ryan DeVivo of Xavier in the semifinals and then dropped a 4-2 decision to Shelton’s Delonne Sloan to finish fourth in the weight class.

Three other Ridgefield wrestlers, David Deem (113 pounds), Peter Murray (132) and Ryan Canavan (220), finished sixth in their respective weight classes. Liam Courtney added a seventh-place finish at 152 pounds, while Shaun Pastor tied for seventh at 195 pounds and Jared Donnelly was eighth at 138 pounds.

Notes: Xavier finished first in the team standings with 225.5 points. Trumbull was second with 192.5 points and Fairfield Warde third with 174 points.

In the tournament format, each weight class was divided into four groups, with the group winners advancing to the semifinals.