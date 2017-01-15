Ridgefield ski teams top all but one at second race

Take away Greenwich and the Ridgefield High boys and girls ski teams would have gone unbeaten at the second meet of the season on Wednesday at Mount Southington.

Except for losses to Greenwich, both Ridgefield teams won all of their head-to-head contests. The RHS boys had a team time of 282.34 to beat Wilton (291.85), Southington (312.81), Hopkins (327.80), Danbury (357.43), and Cheshire Academy (disqualified). The Tigers were slightly more than one second slower than Greenwich, which had a team time of 281.21.

With a time of 319.75 seconds, the RHS girls defeated Southington (320.15), Wilton (331.15), Hopkins (342.45), Danbury (420.11), and Cheshire Academy (disqualified). The Tigers’ lone head-to-head loss came by more than eight seconds to Greenwich (311.31).

The Ridgefield boys team had two of the top-10 overall finishers, as Matt Bornstein was sixth with a two-run combined time of 45.75 seconds and Macrae Benziger placed ninth with a combined time of 46.11 seconds.

Ridgefield’s other four scoring skiers all placed in the top-23 overall: Niels van Beek (47.15) was 13th, Will Coffin (47.65) tied for 18th, Jenner Hagele (47.75) finished 21st, and Alex O’Reilly (47.93) was 23rd.

Lauren Tsai led the Ridgefield girls team, as she finished 11th overall in a two-run combined time of 50.39 seconds.

Sloan Coughlin (15th, 50.68) was next for the Tigers, followed by Hailey Guerra (21st, 51.85), Sierra Gundersen (39th, 55.02), Mia Nielsen (42nd, 55.27), and Georgia Rich (49th, 56.54).

Notes: The Ridgefield boys were second and the Ridgefield girls fourth among all the 14 teams competing.

Through the first two races this season, the RHS boys have a 9-1 record and the RHS girls are 8-2.

Ridgefield had the top-three overall finishers in the girls junior varsity race — Grace Bucci first (55.37), Ellie Cross second (55.62) and Johanna Braun third (56.80) — and the top-two overall finishers in the boys junior varsity race — Owen Cherner first (48.61) and John Linke second (49.19).