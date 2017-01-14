Almo Marino, longtime former resident

Almo Marino, a former long-time resident, died in her sleep on Jan. 3 at the Oakdale Assisted living community in La Mesa, Calif. She was 89.

She lived on Barry Avenue for 41 years and moved to La Mesa near San Diego in 2013.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 14, 1927, to Peter and Rose Aidala, she was the last of four children. She was predeceased her husband Joseph T. Marino, Sr., who died in 2003 at age 75 and with whom she was married for 54 years; sisters Francis, Nicholas, and Veronica, and a daughter, Lois Marino, who died in 2012 at the age of 62.

At the age of 16, she worked in a factory in New York, assembling toy dolls, to earn money for the family.

She was active at St. Mary’s church and took pride in her born again Christian denomination. She attended prayer meetings on a regular basis.

She expressed her love and dedication through her cooking, which, from an Italian woman with many recipes, went highly desired, anticipated, and eagerly consumed…during holidays and far beyond, the family said.

She is survived by sons Joseph of Las Vegas, Nev.; Stephen and Robert of San Diego; a grandson Stefan Marino of San Diego, and a niece Roseanne Corrao of Bluffton, S.C.