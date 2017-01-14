The Ridgefield Press

First captains meeting Jan. 18 for Ridgefield Men’s Softball

By The Ridgefield Press on January 14, 2017 in Recreational Sports, Sports · 0 Comments

Ahead of its 2017 spring/summer season, the Ridgefield Men’s Softball League will hold a series of captains meetings at Yanity Gym.

The first meeting takes place this Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. The other meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Wednesday, March 15, also at 8 p.m.

All returning teams and new teams must have a representative at the meetings.

The deadline to enter a team (with a $500 deposit) is March 15.

For more information, call Mike Bedini, the league’s president, at 203-788-5137.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Conscious Cook: Start the new year with clean eating
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress