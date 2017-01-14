First captains meeting Jan. 18 for Ridgefield Men’s Softball

Ahead of its 2017 spring/summer season, the Ridgefield Men’s Softball League will hold a series of captains meetings at Yanity Gym.

The first meeting takes place this Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. The other meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Wednesday, March 15, also at 8 p.m.

All returning teams and new teams must have a representative at the meetings.

The deadline to enter a team (with a $500 deposit) is March 15.

For more information, call Mike Bedini, the league’s president, at 203-788-5137.