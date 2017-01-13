Alternating one-way at Route 35 bridge due back next week

Lane-shifting is projected to start next week at the Route 35 bridge project, with alternating one-way traffic scheduled Monday, Jan. 16 through Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation.

Describing the overall plans in an interview and an e-mail on Friday, Jan. 13, Wodjenski said northbound traffic will be transferred to the temporary bridge lane that has been built beside the Fox Hill pond — a shift expected to start Monday.

Southbound traffic will remain in its current lane for a couple of days, but will then moved into what is now the northbound lane — a move scheduled for Wednesday.

With traffic relocated to the northbound lane and the new temporary lane, the DOT and its contractor, Baier Construction, will wait for a few days to see how that arrangement is working, then construction on the actual bridge replacement — “bridge cutting” — will begin in what had been the southbound lane, but is now without traffic due to the lane shift.

“Obviously, all activities are weather permitting,” Wodjenski said.