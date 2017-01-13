Arthur J. Wexler, 70, former Ridgefield resident

Arthur J. Wexler, 70, of Humboldt, Arizona died on Monday, January 9, 2017 at home. He was born on February 23, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York and was the son of the late Louis and Marjorie Wexler.

Arthur graduated from St. Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania in 1969. He raised his family in Danbury, CT while pursuing his career in sales and marketing. In 1993, he married his wife, Cindy, and they lived in Ridgefield, CT until 2003 when they retired to Arizona. He had a passion for all vehicles – from cars to RVs to motorcycles and anything in between; old or new, running or not! He loved to drive them, fix them, collect them, sell them, trade them or give them away! But above all he loved his family and will be missed.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Wexler, of Humboldt; his daughters, Kerri Leavay and her husband, Chris, of Fairfield, CT and Lorye Peddie and her husband, Dave, of Newburyport, MA; Step-children, Kristen and Jeffrey Lane; grandchildren Ryan, Matthew, Brendan and Kate Leavay, Ella Peddie and Jackson and Harper Lane. He is also survived by his sisters Marge Kelly and her husband, Michael, of Morristown, NJ and Barbara Butler of Spokane, WA and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at St. Gregory the Great Church in Danbury, CT.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association in Arthur’s honor.