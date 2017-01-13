After early hiccup, Ridgefield swims past Wilton

The Ridgefield High boys swim team got off to an inauspicious start in Wednesday’s meet with Wilton at the Barlow Mountain Pool.

The Tigers’ top relay was disqualified in the opening event, the 200 medley relay, helping Wilton finish first and third in the race and take a quick 10-4 lead.

From there, though, Ridgefield dominated.

The hosts outscored Wilton, 30-18, over the next four events to go ahead, 34-28. Ridgefield then kept padding its lead, which swelled to 92-54 before the Tigers swam exhibition (no points) in the final two races.

The end result was a 92-79 victory over the Warriors that halted a two-meet losing streak and evened Ridgefield’s record at 2-2.

Following the disqualification in the medley relay, the Tigers won the next nine events. Liam Riebling and Kieran Smith each supplied two of those first-place finishes, with Riebling winning the 200 freestyle (2:01.31) and the 500 freestyle (4:17.59), and Smith prevailing in the 100 freestyle (55.33) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.04).

Also placing first individually for Ridgefield were AJ Bornstein in the 200 individual medley (2:16.41), Will Bryant in the 50 freestyle (26.01), Caitlin Inall in the diving competition, and Luke Hruska in the 100 butterfly (1:00.62).

Bryant, Alex Burns, Jared Nussbaum and Riebling combined to win the 200 freestyle relay in a time of 1:45.65.

Finishing second for the Tigers were Trey O’Malley in the 100 butterfly, Bryant in the 100 freestyle, and James DeMatteo in the 100 backstroke.

DeMatteo, O’Malley, James Coughlin and Seth Boehle placed second in the 200 medley relay.

Third-place individual finishes came from Nussbaum in the 200 freestyle, Hruska in the 200 IM and Burns in the 50 freestyle.

Vidur Hareesh, DeMatteo, Boehle and Jack Coughlin teamed to finish third in the 200 freestyle relay.

Notes: Bornstein, a junior, was competing in his first meet since returning to Ridgefield following a temporary move out of state with his family.