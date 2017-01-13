Meet the Mets…announcer: Gary Cohen to speak at library Feb. 12

Award-winning Mets play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen will offer his insights and answer audience questions about the upcoming 2017 major league baseball season at the Ridgefield Library’s first-ever Hot Stove League discussion, Sunday, Feb. 12, from 1:00-2:30 p.m.

Mets fans can also bid on exclusive package for four tickets to a 2017 Mets game, including on-field batting practice passes and a visit to the SNY booth at Citi Field (package courtesy of SNY).

In addition, the library will hold raffle drawings for New York Mets memorabilia at the event, including an official MLB baseball signed by SNY’s broadcasting team of Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling (courtesy of SNY), and an official MLB baseball signed by 1986 World Championship hero and Mets Hall of Fame member Mookie Wilson (courtesy of the New York Mets). Raffle ticket packages will begin at $5 and will be available at the library.

Winners will be announced at the end of the Hot Stove program.