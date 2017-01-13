Role in the Hay Players present a night of improv

The Role in the Hay Players will present a night of improvisational comedy with Whose Barn Is It Anyway on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Theater Barn.

The Players, Cheryl Boyd, Tim Harbolic, Pamme Jones, Wayne Leiss, Melissa Power, and Rick Hodder, will provide an evening of original comedy and skits.

Improvisation involves dialogue and actions created spontaneously in response to suggestions from the audience. There is no script and no plot. Game playing techniques put the performers in situations where they must use their imagination and comedic instincts, and what evolves is a combination of stand-up comedy and game show.

Due to the spontaneous nature of improvisation, performances may contain adult language and themes that may not be suitable for some children. Parental discretion is advised.

The Ridgefield Theater Barn is located at 37 Halpin Lane. Seating is cabaret style and the audience is invited to bring food and beverages. Reservations are recommended. Doors open at 7 p.m.; tickets are $25 and are available at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org