Mental illness group plans family program

The National Alliance of Mental Illness is offering a free 12-session program for family of adults living with mental illness. The program begins Feb. 16 and will be held on Thursdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the carriage house at Jesse Lee church.

The course is designed to help family members, including friends and significant others, support those living with mental illness while maintaining their own well-being. It includes information on schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression and other mental health conditions.

Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register for the class contact Marc Rabinowitz at 203-940-2516 or [email protected]