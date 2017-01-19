The Ridgefield Press

Mental illness group plans family program

By The Ridgefield Press on January 19, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

The National Alliance of Mental Illness is offering a free 12-session program for family of adults living with mental illness. The program begins Feb. 16 and will be held on Thursdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the carriage house at Jesse Lee church.

The course is designed to help family members, including friends and significant others, support those living with mental illness while maintaining their own well-being. It includes information on schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression and other mental health conditions.

Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register for the class contact Marc Rabinowitz at 203-940-2516 or [email protected]

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Marine unit names new officers for year Next Post Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress