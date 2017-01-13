Craig Norton presents hands-on drumming

Craig Norton will present a hands-on drumming program at the Ridgefield Library on Monday, Jan. 16, from 11:30-12:30, for families with children ages four and older. Norton will play traditional songs from around the globe and invite attendees to play the drums while the group creates rhythms and improvisations.

Children ages six and under need to be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required for the free program. For more information, see handsondrumct.com or call the library at 203-438-2282 x 12002.