The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Hardware star of Aldrich party

By The Ridgefield Press on January 20, 2017 in Business, Happenings · 0 Comments

The Aldrich Museum is planning a closing party for its current exhibit, Site Lines, on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5:30 to 7:30.

The show, Site Lines: Four Solo Exhibitions Engaging Place, features artists David Brooks, Kim Jones, Virginia Overton, and Peter Liversidge.

This event is free and open to the public and will include a choral performance written and performed by the employees of Ridgefield Hardware, which constitutes part of Liversidge’s contribution to Site Lines.

The party will include “festive fare,” gallery tours, and art-making workshops for adults and children. The Site Lines artists will be present. The four Site Lines exhibitions close Sunday, Feb. 5.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Probate judge plans free talk Jan. 25 Next Post Wild Kingdom's Peter Gros returns to Playhouse Jan. 29
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress