Ridgefield Hardware star of Aldrich party

The Aldrich Museum is planning a closing party for its current exhibit, Site Lines, on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5:30 to 7:30.

The show, Site Lines: Four Solo Exhibitions Engaging Place, features artists David Brooks, Kim Jones, Virginia Overton, and Peter Liversidge.

This event is free and open to the public and will include a choral performance written and performed by the employees of Ridgefield Hardware, which constitutes part of Liversidge’s contribution to Site Lines.

The party will include “festive fare,” gallery tours, and art-making workshops for adults and children. The Site Lines artists will be present. The four Site Lines exhibitions close Sunday, Feb. 5.