Interfaith dialogue at First Congregational Church Sunday

January 13, 2017

Living as Neighbors with Those Who Differ, an interfaith dialogue among the Jewish, Christian and Muslim traditions, will take place at the First Congregational Church on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 11:15 a.m. 

Rabbi David Reiner of Congregation Shir Shalom, Imam Usman Akhtar of Danbury Masjid-Islamic Society of Western Connecticut, and Dr. Charles Hambrick-Stowe of the First Congregational Church will lead the discussion.

“Interfaith dialogue among Christians, Jews and Muslims has never been more important than it is today,” said Hambrick-Stowe.

For more information, call 203-848-8077 or visit firstcongregational.com

