Author Barrett’s talk will be on war pony Reckless

Janet Barrett will talk about her book, They Called Her Reckless, at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m.

A small Korean pony named Reckless hauled ammunition and supplies up steep hills to the front lines for the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. Learning each supply route after only a couple of trips, Reckless often traveled to deliver supplies to the troops on her own, without benefit of a handler, saving lives, carrying the wounded, and raising spirits. For wounds sustained Reckless was awarded two Purple Hearts.

