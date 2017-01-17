The Ridgefield Press

Author Barrett’s talk will be on war pony Reckless

Reckless with her trainer, Gunnery Sergeant Joe Latham.

Janet Barrett will talk about her book, They Called Her Reckless, at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m.

A small Korean pony named Reckless hauled ammunition and supplies up steep hills to the front lines for the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. Learning each supply route after only a couple of trips, Reckless often traveled to deliver supplies to the troops on her own, without benefit of a handler, saving lives, carrying the wounded, and raising spirits. For wounds sustained Reckless was awarded two Purple Hearts.

