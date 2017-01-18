Happening: Yoga, Qi Three at Ridgefield Continuing Education

New classes including Yoga Nidra, Qi Three, and Yoga-lates start soon at Ridgefield Continuing Education. Yoga-lates with Frances Goulart starts Thursday, Jan. 26, from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.

Morning Kickstart Yoga with Miriam Zernis starts Monday, Jan. 30, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., and Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m.

Qi Three (a fusion of Yoga, Tai Chi and Pilates) with Frances Goulart starts Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.

Yoga Nidra with Emma Converse starts Thursday, Feb. 8, from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.

Yoga for Everybody with Shanta Marshall Ballou starts Monday, Feb. 13, from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.

Most classes meet 7 or 8 sessions and cost $84 or $96. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) or disabled discount is available. Tai Chi, Qi Gong, Pilates, Cardio, and Zumba are also available. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information or to register.