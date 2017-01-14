Lisa Gabrielson weds Charles McCurdy II

Lisa Ruth Gabrielson, daughter of former Ridgefielders Mr. and Mrs. Mark J. Gabrielson of Boston, was married to Charles Newton McCurdy II on Dec. 3 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Newport, R.I. The Rev. Dale Rosenberger performed the ceremony. An evening reception at the Newport Vineyards followed the ceremony.

Gabrielson is the associate editor of Sailing World magazine and a freelance journalist. She graduated from the Lawrenceville School and American University with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and secondary education.

McCurdy is an employee of a defense contractor for the U.S. Navy Undersea Warfare Center. He also serves as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army National Guard. He graduated from the Walker School in Marietta, Ga., and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the School of Public Affairs of the American University. McCurdy is the son of J. Newton McCurdy Jr. and the Rev. Pam McCurdy of Marietta. He is the grandson of the Rev. and Mrs. Jerry Newton McCurdy Sr. of Smyrna, Ga., and the Rev. and Mrs. Stiles Pickney Cobb Jr. of Powder Springs, Ga.

Elizabeth Ruddle Gabrielson, sister-in-law of the bride, and Britton Mahan McCurdy, sister of the groom, were bridal attendants. Gregory Carter Gerlach, friend of the groom, and Ross Birkmann Gabrielson, brother of the bride, were groomsmen. Madeline Ruddle Gabrielson, niece of the bride, was the flower girl.

The bride was given in marriage by her father and wore a silk-lined floral lace gown with a deep sweetheart neckline, low back, and subtle trumpet shape, crafted at Rebecca Schoneveld in Brooklyn, N.Y. She paired it with a floral lace overlay by Rebecca Schoneveld, as well as a custom veil, sash, and garter created by Andria Bird in Newport, R.I. The bride wore antique pearl earrings that belonged to her paternal great-grandmother and a Luckenbooth brooch, given by the groom in accordance with McCurdy family tradition, pinned in her bouquet.

They bride and groom will honeymoon in Costa Rica in 2017 and live in Newport.