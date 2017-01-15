Alicia Trezza to wed Chet Potvin

Lynn Federici of Ridgefield and Joseph Trezza of Breezy Point, N.Y., have announced the engagement of their daughter, Alicia Trezza, to Chet Potvin, son of Hazel and Allen Potvin of Houston, Texas.

Trezza graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2007 and Indiana University in 2011. She is a senior account executive for IN Marketing Services. Potvin graduated from Purdue University in 2005 and works for Allscripts Healthcare as an software engineer. The two met while pursuing master’s degrees in business administration at DePaul University.

The couple became engaged while on vacation in Prague in December. A May 2018 wedding in Connecticut is planned. They currently live in Chicago.