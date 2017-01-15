The Ridgefield Press

Alicia Trezza to wed Chet Potvin

By The Ridgefield Press on January 15, 2017 in Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Chet Potvin and Alicia Trezza.

Chet Potvin and Alicia Trezza.

Lynn Federici of Ridgefield and Joseph Trezza of Breezy Point, N.Y., have announced the engagement of their daughter, Alicia Trezza, to Chet Potvin, son of Hazel and Allen Potvin of Houston, Texas.

Trezza graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2007 and Indiana University in 2011. She is a senior account executive for IN Marketing Services. Potvin graduated from Purdue University in 2005 and works for Allscripts Healthcare as an software engineer. The two met while pursuing master’s degrees in business administration at DePaul University.

The couple became engaged while on vacation in Prague in December. A May 2018 wedding in Connecticut is planned. They currently live in Chicago.

 

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Ridgefield ski teams top all but one at second race
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress