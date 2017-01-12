From ‘Clementines’ to ‘Insider Trading’: RMAC artists show off work at library

Ridgefield Music and Arts Center (RMAC) had its art opening in the lower level conference room of the Ridgefield Library Sunday, Jan. 8.
The show will remain up until Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Ridgefield Music and Arts Center (RMAC) had its art opening in the lower level conference room of the Ridgefield Library Sunday, Jan. 8.
The show will remain up until Tuesday, Jan. 31.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877