From ‘Clementines’ to ‘Insider Trading’: RMAC artists show off work at library

By The Ridgefield Press on January 12, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Will Carpenter - 12th grade

Ridgefield High School senior Will Carpenter stands with his piece “Insider Trading”  in the Ridgefield Library. — Maureen Chakraborty photo

Ridgefield Music and Arts Center (RMAC) had its art opening in the lower level conference room of the Ridgefield Library Sunday, Jan. 8.

The show will remain up until Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Grant Yaun - 10th grade

Ridgefield High School sophomore Grant Yaun stands with his piece “The Orion Nebula” in the Ridgefield Library.

Ridgefield High School junior Jennifer Gordon stands with her piece in the Ridgefield Library.

Ridgefield High School junior Jennifer Gordon stands with her piece “Wired” in the Ridgefield Library.

Ridgefield High School freshman Matthew Sorgie stands with his piece in the Ridgefield Library.

Ridgefield High School freshman Matthew Sorgie stands with his piece “Clementines” in the Ridgefield Library.

 

 

