TV Movie Menu: some classics this weekend

Want to watch a movie this weekend? Here’s what’s playing on broadcast and basic cable television stations.

Cleopatra (1934)

Claudette Colbert makes an indelible impression as the Egyptian Queen who dallies with Julius Caesar and Mark Antony. Years later, Elizabeth Taylor would play the role in that infamous remake.

Friday, January 13, 8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Harrison Ford returns as CIA agent Jack Ryan in this movie version of the Tom Clancy novel about spies, drugs and explosions. Willem Dafoe and Anne Archer are also on hand for the action.

Saturday, January 14, 11 a.m., IFC

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Meryl Streep intimidates every person she encounters in this delicious look at egos, corporate speak and outrageous leadership behavior. Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci support the star.

Saturday, January 14, 8 p.m., Bravo

Twister (1996)

Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton hunt for tornadoes and solutions for romantic dilemmas in this weather-driven thriller from director Jan de Bont. Phillip Seymour Hoffman watches from the sidelines.

Saturday, January 14, 8:30 p.,m.; Sunday, January 15, 3 p.m., CMT

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Rod Steiger won a well-deserved Best Actor award for his striking portrayal of a lawman in a small Southern town who tries to resolve his prejudices as he works to solve a murder. Sidney Poitier costars.

Saturday, January 14, 8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Whiplash (2014)

J.K. Simmons won an Oscar for his devastating portrait of an ambitious jazz conductor in an exclusive New York City music school. Damien Chazelle’s film is thrilling, personal and inspiring.

Sunday, January 15, 11 a.m., Sundance

All About Eve (1950)

Bette Davis should have won her third Oscar for her iconic turn as aging Broadway star Margo Channing in this biting satire from Joseph L. Mankiewicz. But she lost to Judy Holliday for Born Yesterday.

Sunday, January 15, 3:30 p.m., Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

An American in Paris (1951)

Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron make beautiful music together as young people who discover romance, dancing and the tunes of George Gershwin in this Oscar winning Best Picture. Vincente Minnelli directed.

Sunday, January 15, 6 p.m., Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Sweet Smell of Success (1957)

Burt Lancaster delivers what many consider the performance of his career as a driven, biting and cold-as-ice gossip columnist in this classic drama that later became a Broadway musical. Tony Curtis costars.

Sunday, January 15, 8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

A Few Good Men (1992)

Tom Cruise engages as an optimistic but naïve attorney who finds himself handling a case far beyond what he can understand or handle. Jack Nicholson is on hand to let Cruise know who is in charge.

Sunday, January 15, 8 p.m., Sundance