ROAR puppies enjoy “spa day” treatment from Canine Company

By The Ridgefield Press on January 12, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Mogul gives Rachel a thank you kiss

Mogul gives groomer Rachel a thank-you kiss for his shampoo. The six-week-old puppy enjoyed his first-ever grooming Wednesday at ROAR’s canine makeovers. Wilton-based Canine Company had two groomers visit ROAR for a “Spa Day” during which they gave each dog a shampoo and moisturizing treatment, nail trim, ear cleaning and more to get them ready for their new homes.

Seventeen dogs at Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue’s shelter were treated to “canine makeovers” Wednesday, Jan. 11, courtesy of Wilton-based Canine Company.

The company’s mobile spa and two groomers visited ROAR for a “spa day” during which they gave each dog a shampoo and moisturizing treatment, nail trim, ear cleaning and more to get them ready for their new homes.

“As pet lovers ourselves, we are a passionate about supporting the bond between dogs and people,” said Jennifer Hill, President and CEO of Canine Company.  “We thought a spa day to help shelter dogs look their best for meeting prospective adopters would create more  ‘love at first sight’ moments for these pets.”

Among the dogs treated to makeovers at the spa day were Herman, a 1-year-old terrier mix looking for a forever home, and a Shih tzu named Cookie, who is in training for ROAR’s Pets for Vets program, which places dogs with war veterans.

Also given grooms were 12 six-week-old puppies not yet available for adoption.

Applications for the puppies will be accepted once their photos are posted on the ROAR’s adoption page http://roar-ridgefield.org/adopt later this month.

